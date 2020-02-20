ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators are hoping a new rendering of a young girl found dead nearly 20 years ago inside a barrel in New Hampshire’s Bear Brook State Park will help lead to her identification.
Police believe the girl was 2-4 years old at the time of her death. That would mean her birthdate was sometime from 1975-1977.
The girl is believed to be the biological daughter and victim of serial killer Terry Peder Rasmussen, who allegedly killed at least six women and children decades ago. Rasmussen went by the alias Bob Evans.
Three of the victims whose bodies were found stuffed into barrels in Allenstown were identified last year.
Rasmussen was convicted of murdering another woman in 2003 and died in prison in 2010.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said an investigation revealed the unidentified girl was not from New Hampshire. She was more likely to have been from Texas, Arizona, California, or Oregon.
Investigators have not discovered who the girl’s mother is, but she is feared to have been another of Rasmussen’s victims.