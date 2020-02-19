(MARE) – Kelsi is a fourteen-year-old girl of Caucasian descent who has a strong personality and is very outgoing. She loves being the center of attention and she has a great sense of humor. Some of Kelsi’s favorite activities are playing outside, swimming, arts and crafts and playing video games. Kelsi is also a talented singer and she recently auditioned for the school’s talent show. When she grows up, Kelsi wants to attend cosmetology school. She is a student who is known to be bright and resourceful.
Kelsi is legally free for adoption and her social worker is seeking a local family who is interested in becoming a visiting resource. Kelsi is very active and it would be best if her future resource can spend time with her engaging in activities she enjoys. The family should also be able to offer Kelsi patience, flexibility and consistency.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.