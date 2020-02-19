Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – WAAF, a longtime rock radio station based in Worcester and Boston, has reportedly been sold and will start playing contemporary Christian programming this weekend.
According to multiple published reports, Entercom sold WAAF to the Educational Media Foundation for $10.7 million.
The Federal Communications Commission has to give final approval for the sale. That’s expected to happen this spring.
WAAF had scheduled a 50th anniversary concert for April 16 at the DCU Center in Worcester. It’s not clear yet if that will still be held.
The station’s long history in Boston included an infamous stunt on April Fool’s Day in 1998 when DJ’s Opie & Anthony were fired for a prank claiming Boston Mayor Tom Menino had died.
Seriously? I can’t believe this is happening. It’s so disappointing. I feel bad for the DJs. Mike Hsu, Mistress Carrie, and all the fill ins. They are great at their jobs and to lose out to contemporary Christian music (no offense intended, it’s just the opposite to what the station has played for 50 years) is sad.