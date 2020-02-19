TOPSHAM, Maine (CBS) – Need a refresher on how important it is to clean the snow and ice off your car in the winter? Take a look at the photo shared by the Maine Department of Transportation on Wednesday.
The agency’s picture taken at a maintenance camp in Topsham shows a worker posing with a sheet of ice that has the imprint of a truck’s grill. Even the GMC logo is still visible in the ice.
We’re always reminding drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles. Check out what Brandon Anderson from our Topsham camp was able to pull off! 😲 pic.twitter.com/ejGr9CTyBx
— MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) February 19, 2020
“We’re always reminding drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles,” MaineDOT said. “Check out what Brandon Anderson from our Topsham camp was able to pull off!”
Maine does not currently have a law to punish drivers who fail to clear snow and ice off their vehicles, but Massachusetts and New Hampshire do.