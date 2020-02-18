



FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — Two young and budding authors are sharing their creativity and kindness with homeless pets. Once a week, nine-year-old Brielle Leger and her nearly seven-year-old sister Brynn visit the animal shelter in Fairhaven armed with stories they have written and illustrated themselves.

“The books are all about dogs,” said Brynn.

Reading those stories to dogs was Brielle’s idea. “On the first day of school I saw a video of people reading to dogs in a shelter, so I decided to do that,” she said.

The ever-changing population at the Fairhaven Animal Shelter are the recipients of that love. “I like to read to the dogs to make them happy,” Brielle said.

“I think the dogs like that we’re trying to be nice to them, and I think they like the stories that we read,” added Brynn.

“They came in and they gave us a donation for the animals,” said Terry Cripps, who heads the shelter. “They went back there and I had no idea what they were doing, so I went back and I saw that they were reading. It was awesome.”

The girls’ mother Heidi Leger said, “They absolutely love dogs. Any dog they meet they want to know the name of the dog, the breed, it’s personality. They really just enjoy dogs.”

What the girls are doing helps the dogs with their socialization, which makes them easier to adopt. And that’s what the sisters really want for their friends.

“I don’t want the dogs to feel sad, and I just like to read to them so that they’re just not lonely,” Brynn said.

In case you’re wondering, the sisters have two dogs at home.