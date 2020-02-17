Denny Hamlin Wins 3rd Daytona 500; Ryan Newman Hospitalized After CrashDenny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 and third overall, beating Ryan Blaney in an overtime photo finish marred by a terrifying crash that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital on Monday.

Mike Trout Wishes Astros Players Faced Punishment For CheatingMike Trout thinks the Houston Astros should pay more dearly for their cheating ways.

Red Sox Ownership Misses Mark In Using Nomar Trade To Frame Mookie Betts Trade In Better LightRed Sox ownership spoke in Fort Myers, hoping to soothe some anger from fans who are upset about the Mookie Betts trade. The effort might not have been successful.

Mookie Betts Bids Farewell To Boston: 'From One Title Town To Another'Betts, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, will be looking to help deliver a World Series to the Dodgers, who have not won a championship since 1988.

Brad Marchand Dumps On Ryan Lindgren, Roasts Fans On Twitter After Bruins-Rangers Matinee"He's not going to be a player that's going to have a very long career. So I'm not overly concerned about him. He just, you know, he's a good, steady defenseman, but there's nothing that's come up in the past. So all the best to him, hope he does a great job, but I can't see it."