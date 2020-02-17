Mookie Betts Bids Farewell To Boston: 'From One Title Town To Another'Betts, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, will be looking to help deliver a World Series to the Dodgers, who have not won a championship since 1988.

Brad Marchand Dumps On Ryan Lindgren, Roasts Fans On Twitter After Bruins-Rangers Matinee"He's not going to be a player that's going to have a very long career. So I'm not overly concerned about him. He just, you know, he's a good, steady defenseman, but there's nothing that's come up in the past. So all the best to him, hope he does a great job, but I can't see it."

John Henry On Mookie Betts Trade, David Price Salary Dump: 'Nothing To Do With' Getting Under Luxury TaxRed Sox owner John Henry is for some reason fighting back against the notion that the trade with the Dodgers was executed in order for the Red Sox to get under the CBT.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum On Opposite Sides As Team LeBron Wins NBA All-Star GameCeltics teammates Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker were opponents Sunday night in the NBA All-Star Game.

Surging Bruins Earn 3-1 Win Over RangersCharlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle, Patrice Bergeron each scored, and the Boston Bruins began a four-game road trip with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.