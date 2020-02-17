BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially time for Mookie Betts to get to work for the Dodgers. But first, he wants to offer an official farewell to Boston.
Betts posted a video on Twitter on Monday, sending a message to both Boston and Los Angeles.
“Nine years. Man, you were great to me, Boston,” Betts said. “The way you welcomed me in like family, the bonds that will last a lifetime, and the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The video then showed shots of Boston teams winning champions, spliced together with L.A. teams winning championships.
“Over the years, I’ve realized we’re all part of something bigger than one person or one city,” Betts said. “Though the jersey will change, the mind-set will not. From one Title Town to another — Los Angeles, it’s showtime.”
Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years.
Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3
— Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020
Betts, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, will be looking to help deliver a World Series to the Dodgers, who have not won a championship since 1988.