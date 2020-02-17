



NEEDHAM (CBS) – At the Hope & Comfort warehouse in Needham, folks are busy sorting, stuffing and packing hygiene products for kids and families in need.

“We don’t want any child to have wake up in the morning and go through the day worrying about how they look, smell or feel because they can’t afford a simple bar of soap or a tube of toothpaste,” founder and president Jeff Feingold told WBZ-TV.

Hope & Comfort is a non-profit that collects and distributes basic hygiene products to support and improve the health, self-esteem and hygiene education of children and young adults in the Boston area.

“In Massachusetts there are nearly 150,000 children who go through the day without basic items like soap and toothpaste, worried about how they look, smell and feel,” Feingold said.

The goal here is to eliminate hygiene insecurity.

“We are able to reach 50,000 young people per year by capitalizing and working with all the schools and other non-profits in this area” executive director Jesse Mattleman told WBZ.

The organization hopes to distribute more than a million products this year. The idea came to Feingold back in 2010. And from a garage to a warehouse, Hope & Comfort continues to expand their impact with the help of more than 800 volunteers.

“The goal of Hope & Comfort is to put ourselves out of business,” Feingold said. The impact can be felt in all the love letters they receive from children.

“We need more people and we need more product. Those are the things that empower us to have the impact we have in the community,” Mattleman said.

Just a little bit of hope and comfort can make a big impact.

For more on how to donate or volunteer, visit their website.