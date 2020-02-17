



BOSTON (CBS) — Outside of maybe crossing paths a few times in some Bruins training camp sessions, Brad Marchand likely didn’t have too many interactions with Ryan Lindgren. Marchand was a bona fide star by the team the Bruins drafted Lindgren in 2016, and Lindgren had never played in an NHL game before the Bruins traded him away in 2018 in the Rick Nash deal.

Nevertheless, Lindgren must have made some sort of impression on Marchand, who took some time after Sunday’s matinee win over the Rangers to bash the former Bruins D-man.

“I didn’t even know he was here,” Marchand said of Lindgren. “He’s not going to be a player that’s going to have a very long career. So I’m not overly concerned about him. He just, you know, he’s a good, steady defenseman, but there’s nothing that’s come up in the past. So all the best to him, hope he does a great job, but I can’t see it.”

Reporters asked Marchand if he had some sort of history with Lindgren.

“No, no, no,” Marchand said with a smirk.

Brad Marchand reacts to the Bruins' win over the Rangers. https://t.co/eDcdLamH2W pic.twitter.com/fCuuSPJCDa — NESN (@NESN) February 16, 2020

Marchand had been asked about Lindgren because the two had been involved in a chain-reaction sequence of cross checks during the second period. Lindgren and Patrice Bergeron had exchanged some very gentle nudges after a whistle — certainly nothing that rose to any level of violence. That’s when Marchand entered the picture and hit Lindgren with a cross-check across the back, sending Lindgren down to the ice in a heap.

Marchand was made to pay immediately for this, though, as Pavel Buchnevich entered the picture and knocked Marchand to the ice with an equally vicious cross-check.

Instant karma for Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/5ynQj2p4W0 — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) February 16, 2020

Marchand went to the penalty box for two minutes; Buchnevich avoided a penalty on the play. The Bruins scored while shorthanded and eventually won, 3-1, with Marchand assisting on Bergeron’s empty-netter.

After the win — the Bruins’ ninth in their last 10 games — Marchand opened up his phone and decided to pick on a few people on Twitter who weren’t being very nice to him.

One Twitter user insulted Marchand and celebrated the cross-check that been delivered to him.

“Please let me know where your chin stops and neck starts,” Marchand replied.

Another fan told Marchand to “man up and fight.”

“Man up and eat a salad,” Marchand replied.

And then a fan with a white beard informed Marchand that LIndgren “will kick the s— out of you.”

“Don’t get too worked up there Santa you might give yourself a heart attack,” Marchand answered.

Marchand, who has 171 points in his last 137 regular-season games, has been on his best behavior in the eyes of the NHL department of player safety since getting into some trouble back in 2018. Yet while he’s limited the infliction of damage in terms of dangerous hits, it’s clear that he’s still capable of inflicting some damage with his words.

Meanwhile, a teammate of Lindgren tried to return volley:

Lindgren will be in the league for a long time actually. Save your cold blooded BS. https://t.co/F7jNxIYTB3 — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) February 17, 2020

It didn’t exactly pack a Marchand-level punch.