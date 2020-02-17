Comments
BOW, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire resident was woken up by a loud bang Saturday night, and discovered a bullet had pierced their front door.
It happened around 11 p.m. at a house on Golden View Drive in Bow. No one was injured in the shooting.
The resident discovered the bullet entered their front door, went through several walls and lodged into a baseboard heater.
Bow Police said it does not appear the homeowner was specifically targeted.
Residents in the area of Woodhill Road and Golven View Drive who heard or saw anything are asked to call police.