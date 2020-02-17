Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Police said no charges will be filed against a Lyft driver who a woman said abducted her in Boston early Sunday. The Allston woman said her phone died right after she ordered a Lyft home from a Fanuel Hall bar. When she got into what she thought was her Lyft, the driver headed north of the city for 30 minutes before she was able to get out.
According to police, the woman got in the wrong car. That Lyft driver had been called to the area by a different rider to take them north of Boston.
A language barrier between the woman and the driver further enabled the misunderstanding, police said.
Over the weekend, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged rideshare users to be careful and make sure the car matches the app’s description.