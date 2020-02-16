BOSTON (CBS) — Pawfect Life Rescue is a dog shelter in Uxbridge, and they have two pawfect puppies for people to bring home!
Grinch is a 3-month-old German shepherd-hound mix. Despite his name, he is a very happy boy! He’s very energetic and very playful, as puppies often are, but once he gets some of his energy out he is very cuddly.
Grinch came from a sister rescue in Texas. He is a family friendly dog, so Pawfect Life decided to bring him up north to find him a forever home.
Fernando is a year-and-a-half-old lab-hound mix. He is very calm, smart and also very handsome. He’s also a Texas native.
Pawfect Life just broke ground on a new adoption center entirely funded by donations. If you are interested in adopting Grinch, Fernando or any of their other lovely dogs, visit their website.