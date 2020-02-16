Comments
NEWBURY (CBS) – A suspected carjacker was shot and killed by police Sunday evening in Byfield, a village in Newbury.
State police said the suspect stole a BMW at knifepoint from a dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire, stabbing an employee there. Police then tracked him to A.L. Prime Gas Station on Central Street. State police said the suspect then rammed state and Newbury police cruisers before police shot him. First aid was given immediately.
Police said the suspect was a 31-year-old male, but they did not release his name.
Police said the suspect may also have been involved in a Lowell carjacking.
No police were hurt in the incident.