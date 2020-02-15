MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A Derry, New Hampshire, man was arrested Friday after he drove by his former workplace with a loaded semiautomatic rifle and a handgun in his car after he allegedly made threatening statements to a co-worker the day before, police said.
Merrimack, New Hampshire, Police received complaints that the former employee – Corey Godinez, of Derry, New Hampshire — told a co-worker the day before that he had enough firepower to “take people out” and he didn’t care how many people got hurt.
While officers were at the scene investigating, they said Godinez drove by the building. Police stopped his vehicle and found a loaded handgun, a loaded AR-15 rifle and additional ammunition in the car.
According to Peter Howe, Senior Advisor of Lifeline Ambulance Service, where Godinez had been employed, “Mr. Godinez is no longer an employee of LifeLine Ambulance Service. We cannot comment further on internal personnel matters. We appreciate the work of the Merrimack Police and are cooperating fully with their investigation.”
Godinez was arrested and faces several charges, including first-degree assault, and is being held on preventative detention. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsboro County Superior Court South on Feb. 18.