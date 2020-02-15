BOURNE (CBS) — A man as died as a result of a fiery car crash in Bourne early Saturday morning. The single-car crash has also left the passenger in critical condition.
Bourne police said they responded to the scene of the crash just before 3:30 a.m. Officers found a Mercedes sedan fully engulfed in flames.
The car appeared to have been heading west on Sandwich Road when it veered off the road to the left and hit a stone wall in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, police said.
Officers saw that the driver was trapped inside and pried open the driver’s door. Using fire extinguishers, they were able to knock down the flames just enough to get the man out of the car.
Police said they then noticed that there was another person in the front passenger seat of the car. They then quickly pried open the passenger door and rescued him from the flaming car as well.
The driver, a 23-year-old Falmouth man, did not survive his injuries, police said. The passenger, a 28-year-old Falmouth man, is in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation.