BOSTON (CBS) – The Neil Simon play, “Plaza Suite”, has returned to the Emerson Colonial Theatre for the first time since making its world premiere there back in 1968. Two-time Emmy award winner Sarah Jessica Parker and her real-life husband, two-time Tony award winner Matthew Broderick star in the production.
The play is in three parts and each takes place in the same suite of New York City’s Plaza Hotel. The actors play a different married couple in each of those parts.
Broderick says everything started in New York with a small reading, but he and Parker enjoyed it so much, they wanted more.
Parker says Boston was always the pre-Broadway goal, citing the city’s history and discerning audiences, all helping to shape a production. And Broderick, who starred in two Neil Simon plays on Broadway in the 1980s, said it’s nice to be saying the playwright’s words once again.
The Colonial Theatre honored Simon with two plaques. Each will be placed on opposite ends of the theater, marking the area where Simon paced while watching his plays.
Simon’s widow says Parker and Broderick are the perfect couple to bring this story to life once again.
Plaza Suite plays at the Colonial through February 22nd and opens on Broadway next month.