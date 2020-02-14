Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots shared their annual themed Valentine’s Day cards. The cards feature fan-favorite players in cartoon form along with fun sayings.
“You’re a 12 out of a 10,” says a card with Tom Brady on it.
“You’re my one and Sony,” says the Sony Michel card.
A card saying “You’re my Guy,” has Lawrence Guy on it.
Need a last minute Valentine? We've got you covered!
Download & print your #Patriots Valentines: https://t.co/wSBiC23IXF
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 13, 2020
The cards are available to be downloaded and printed or shared on social media.