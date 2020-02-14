CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, New England Patriots


BOSTON (CBS) —  The New England Patriots shared their annual themed Valentine’s Day cards. The cards feature fan-favorite players in cartoon form along with fun sayings.

“You’re a 12 out of a 10,” says a card with Tom Brady on it.

“You’re my one and Sony,” says the Sony Michel card.

A card saying “You’re my Guy,” has Lawrence Guy on it.

The cards are available to be downloaded and printed or shared on social media.

