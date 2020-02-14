BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis has joined Michael Bloomberg’s campaign for president.
“We’ve had a chance to work together, I’ve had a chance to see Mayor Bloomberg in New York City and some of the things that he’s accomplished there and I’m very happy that he is running for office,” Davis said. “I think he’s tough enough to take on the president and he’s exactly the guy we need right now.”
Ed Davis was named the State Campaign Chair for Bloomberg. Davis said he worked with Bloomberg on gun safety regulation both in Massachusetts and in New York City.
Davis, who is a security analyst for WBZ-TV, has 36 years of law enforcement experience. He was Commissioner of the Boston Police Department for seven years before retiring in 2013.