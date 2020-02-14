BOSTON (CBS) – The Trump administration is going to send Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities around the country, including the Boston area.
The Department of Homeland Security said the extra personnel will help ICE agents with immigration enforcement.
“ICE does not have sufficient resources to effectively manage the sustained increase in non-detained cases which is exacerbated by the rise of sanctuary jurisdictions,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
The New York Times reports that among the 100 agents being deployed are members of an elite tactical unit which acts as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol.
DHS said the officers “have also been trained in routine immigration enforcement actions which is what they have been asked to do.”
The deployment will reportedly run from February until May. The department did not specify where in the Boston area the agents will be sent.