LAWRENCE (CBS) — Investigators for the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) say they found 43 minors with fake IDs and many with alcohol at the Claddagh Pub in Lawrence Thursday night.
Investigators said the bar was crowded when they arrived around 11 p.m., but started to empty as they began to request that young-looking people provide proof of legal drinking age. Most underage drinkers were around 19 years of age, they said.
The bar will face a hearing before the commission. If the commission finds they broke the law, the bar’s liquor license could be subject to suspension, modification or revocation.
According to a news release, three teens die from drinking and driving every day, and approximately six teens die every day of other alcohol-related causes, such as homicide, suicide and drowning.
“Bars and restaurants have an obligation to responsibly serve their patrons,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg in the release. “We will continue to step up our monitoring and enforcement actions because we know that this can save lives and prevent tragedies before they happen.”
The effort was part of the ABCC’s Operation Safe Campus program, which focuses liquor law enforcement at college-area bars and liquor stores to prevent underage drinking.