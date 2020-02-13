LOWELL (CBS) — The doors are locked at a Lowell salon over a dispute between the shop’s owner and the landlord over rent, and the stylists are stuck in the middle.

“I cannot get into the building to take care of my customers,” said Laura Miller, a nail technician and one of nine employees locked out of the Evolution Hair Design Day Spa in Lowell.

When they came to work Wednesday, they couldn’t get in. That means everything they need to earn a living is stuck inside.

“I have my nail products. I have my nail tables. I have all the things I need to do my job,” Miller said. She’s not alone. “I have all my eyelash supplies, my hair supplies. It’s very expensive,” said Sophath Hak.

Even their professional licenses are out of reach. “I can’t work,” Hak said.

The attorney representing the building owner said the salon: “Has refused to pay its contractual rent to the landlord for the last three months.”

But the salon’s owner said that’s not true. “There have been alleged comments that the landlord has made that I have not paid rent. I am saying that I am denying their allegations,” said owner Alexandra Baldwin.

The landlord’s attorney told WBZ-TV the employees will be allowed in under supervision after they provide lists of all their belongings, but won’t say exactly when.

Meanwhile, stylists and technicians are on the outside looking in. “I just want a solution. I want to move on. I want to get my products and just continue to service my customers,” Miller said.

The employees said they’ll take their case to small claims court tomorrow if they’re not allowed back into the salon to get their equipment.

“Whatever allegations there are between myself and the landlord, let that be between us and let these girls get to work,” Baldwin said.