FRANKLIN (CBS) – Twelve people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak and carbon monoxide scare at a shopping plaza in Franklin Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to 9 Round Kickbox Fitness in the Franklin Village Mall just after 9 a.m. and found high CO readings inside the gym and in the businesses next door and upstairs.
Twelve people were taken to Milford Hospital and are expected to be ok. The building was ventilated to remove the potentially deadly fumes.
The fire department believes the issue was caused by a boiler in the cleaners next to the gym