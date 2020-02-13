BOSTON (CBS) — The winter of saving money just keeps getting better for John Henry and the Boston Red Sox.
On the heels of trading away Mookie Betts and David Price, after a winter that saw the team sign zero impact free agents, the team has now won its arbitration case against starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that Rodriguez wanted to be paid $8.975 million for the 2020 season. After losing the arbitration case, though, Rodriguez will earn $8.3 million.
Eduardo Rodriguez lost his arbitration case with the #RedSox, according to a source. He will receive the team’s offer of $8.3M, not his requested $8.975M.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2020
Still just 26 years old, Rodriguez is entering his sixth MLB season. He will be arbitration eligible again next winter, before hitting free agency for the 2022 season.
Last season, Rodriguez started 34 games, putting him in a tie for the most starts by any pitcher in MLB. He went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA, finishing sixth in American League Cy Young voting while making $4.3 million. Over the past two seasons, he owns a 32-11 record and a 3.81 ERA.
Rodriguez enters spring training as one of four starting pitchers locked in on the Red Sox roster. Their fifth starting pitcher is yet to be determined.