(MARE) – Nyla is a very friendly girl of Hispanic descent. Nyla loves to be around others and is very social. Nyla is very intelligent and enjoys reading and math. She is very bright and excels in and loves school. A few of Nyla’s talents are dancing, swimming, and drawing. Nyla also likes music and enjoys singing along to it. She is also very artistic.
There are no concerns about Nyla’s behaviors in school. Nyla states that she’d like to be a math teacher or hairdresser when she is older.
Legally freed for adoption, Nyla will thrive in most any family constellation with older children or no other children in the home. Nyla must be placed in a family who can allow her to visit with her biological siblings and possibly her maternal grandmother who live in western MA. There is an open adoption agreement in place for three visits a year with birth mother.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.