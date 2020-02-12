Comments
ANDOVER (CBS) – The Tewksbury School Committee chairman faced a judge on Tuesday after being arrested during a high school basketball game.
Keith Sullivan was charged with trespassing after he allegedly refused an officer’s order to leave the Andover High School gymnasium.
Police said Sullivan was seated with the Andover fans on Friday. An officer asked Sullivan to sit with the Tewksbury crowd, but he refused.
Sullivan was arraigned Tuesday and a judge ordered him to stay away from Andover schools.