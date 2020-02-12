NH PRIMARY RESULTS:Real-Time Results & Town-by-Town Breakdown
ANDOVER (CBS) – The Tewksbury School Committee chairman faced a judge on Tuesday after being arrested during a high school basketball game.

Keith Sullivan was charged with trespassing after he allegedly refused an officer’s order to leave the Andover High School gymnasium.

The Tewksbury School Committee Chairman Keith Sullivan in Lawrence District Court, Feb. 11, 2020. (WBZ-TV)

Police said Sullivan was seated with the Andover fans on Friday. An officer asked Sullivan to sit with the Tewksbury crowd, but he refused.

Sullivan was arraigned Tuesday and a judge ordered him to stay away from Andover schools.

