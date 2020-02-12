MLB Institutes New Rules, Including Three-Batter Minimum For PitchersMajor League Baseball went ahead with its planned rules changes for this season, including the requirement a pitcher must face at least three batters or end the half-inning, unless he is hurt.

Mookie Betts Regards Boston Career As 'A Great Chapter In My Life For Sure'If Mookie Betts holds any negative feelings toward the way his tenure in Boston ended, he wasn't showing it on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown's Message To His Doubters: 'I Didn't Peak At 21'When Jaylen Brown signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics in October, he knew what was coming. The fourth-year guard knew the expectations would go through the roof, and his doubters would get even louder than before.

Bengals Will Reportedly Work With Andy Dalton On A TradeWhile Tom Brady may be on the move next month, it sounds like another veteran quarterback definitely will be changing teams this offseason. And it's a QB that has been connected to the Patriots, should Brady leave New England.

Red Sox Spring Training Blog: Roenicke Provides Update On Sale; Names Workman CloserPitchers and catchers have reported to Fort Myers, undergone their physicals, and finally on Wednesday, they'll have their first workout of Red Sox spring training.