FORT MYERS, Florida (CBS) — The Red Sox have a manager and now they’ll get to work for the 2020 season. Pitchers and catchers have reported to Fort Myers, undergone their physicals, and finally on Wednesday, they’ll have their first workout of spring training.

Yes, despite some foggy conditions at JetBlue Park, Red Sox baseball is very much back.

A foggy start to Day One of #RedSox Pitchers and Catchers workouts. Was great to hear crack of the bat in the batting cages as you walk by this AM! #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/HpX6qZTL30 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 12, 2020

Most pitchers have been in Fort Myers for a week or so, taking part in some light tossing. That will ramp up on Wednesday, with 33 pitchers and six catches expected to get it all started at 10 a.m. with the team’s first workout.

One pitcher who won’t be here though is ace Chris Sale. The lefty’s arm is healthy, but Sale himself is not, as he’s battling an illness. (Maybe it’s another belly button ring infection?) The start of Sale’s spring routine will be slowed as a result, but the Red Sox expect him to be good to go by the time the regular season rolls around.

Boston is really counting on Sale to bounce back this season, especially with David Price no longer in the rotation. The Red Sox really only have four starters in Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and newcoming Martin Perez, so the health of their starters is going to be paramount throughout the season.

Maybe we’ll hear from new skipper Ron Roenicke on Boston’s plan for their fifth starter. He was named the interim manager on Tuesday, and he’s expected to chat with reporters again after today’s workout.

