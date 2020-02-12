



LANCASTER (CBS) — Imagine a child without shoes. A young boy in Lancaster saw that problem with his own eyes and decided to do something about it.

With the help of family and classmates, about 100 children in the Dominican Republic are now walking tall. And it all started with a birthday wish.

Patric Zabala is a sixth grader at the South Lancaster Academy. His father is from the Dominican Republic, and Patric has been there many times on mission trips for his church.

On one of those trips, he didn’t like what he saw. “I saw that the kids over there didn’t have shoes, and it really hit me,” he said.

Patric realized his twelth birthday was coming up. “I don’t want any presents, but as much money as you can give me to get shoes for kids in the DR,” Patric said.

He called the fundraiser Shoes to Smiles, and his class got involved making flyers and donating shoes.

“I think we should be really grateful for what we have because some people don’t have shoes,” said Xavier Cabrera, a fellow student.

“I really thought we made an impact,” said sixth grader Camilla Moraes.

Last Christmas, Patric and his family made a special trip to the Dominican Republic, giving out more than 100 pairs of shoes.

“They were really happy and I don’t know, but I think some of them were crying,” Patric said.

And Patric’s classmates got to share the experience from afar. “I think we made a difference in their life. They know people still care about them and love them,” said Mason Blake.

For Patric, it was the best birthday ever. “I was trying not to cry because just seeing them so happy makes me happy,” he said.

Patric is not finished. This summer he hopes to go back to the Dominican Republic, this time with socks for the children he gave the shoes to.

You can make a donation to support Patric’s efforts by going to his school’s website.