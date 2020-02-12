Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – According to a new study in the American Heart Journal, common cardiac medications may help reduce the risk of “broken heart” syndrome after the death of a loved one.
Losing a loved one like a spouse or a child is incredibly stressful and can increase the risk of heart attack and death for months.
In this study, researchers at the University of Sydney looked at 85 spouses or parents grieving the loss of a family member.
They found that those who received low doses of a beta blocker and aspirin for the first six weeks had lower spikes in blood pressure and heart rates and improvements in the tendency to form blood clots.
They also had less symptoms of anxiety and depression.