BOSTON (CBS) — Not everyone is looking forward to Valentine’s Day. Fear not, anti-Valentine’s Day crowd! Boston has some options for you.
For the scorned lovers, Kings Dining & Entertainment is offering “Strike Out Your Ex!” on Feb. 13 and 14. For $10, guests are given a keepsake bowling pin that they can write their ex’s name on, and then (depending on their bowling skills) strike them out. You also get a bumble code and a Stella Artois beer.
“People have a great time with it. We’ve seen some very interesting messages on pins.” said Jenna Gabriel, Senior Director of Marketing and Brand Development. “Not too many people focus on the singles and the anti-Valentine’s Day stuff anymore….So we wanted to capitalize on that market and those folks that are sitting on their couch on Bumble, taking them off of their couch and getting them to come into Kings and have a good time.”
A number of Kings locations are participating in Massachusetts. For more information, visit their website.
If you’re feeling hungry as well as lonely, you can bring a photo of your ex to the Burger King in Chelsea at 150 Everett Ave. on Valentine’s Day, one of four locations participating nationwide. Drop the picture in their break-up box, and in return, enjoy a free whopper.
And if you’re looking for something completely different, there will be a candlelit crypt tour at King’s Chapel, where you can hear stories of the couples and historic people laid to rest there. The tours are sold out on Friday, but they run through the end of the month. Tickets are $15 per person with discounted rates available. For more information, visit their website.