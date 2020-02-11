FORT MYERS, FLA (CBS) — It’s reporting day for the 2020 Boston Red Sox. But really, that’s not the most predominant storyline down in Fort Myers.

Pitchers and catchers reporting for duty is kind of important, but there are much more intriguing matters that we’re all waiting on, and they’re a lot more vital than a few bullpen sessions and glorified games of catch.

Spring training begins today. Players are showing up to JetBlue Park for their physicals. But those players are showing up to a manager-less team. Yes, spring training begins today for the Red Sox, and they still don’t have a manager.

That’s because we’re still waiting to see what Major League Baseball will turn up in its investigation into the 2018 Red Sox, and whether the team used video equipment to steal opponent’s signs. We’ve heard a lot of what could come out from that investigation, and we’ve been told that the findings should be revealed soon, but no one has any idea what will be in that report — or when it will actually be released.

In the end, we’re all playing the same waiting game.

That includes the Red Sox, too. They’re waiting on the investigation to wrap up so they can finally name a new manager. The belief is Ron Roenicke will get the gig, moving from Alex Cora’s bench coach to the head skipper, but that could change if MLB’s investigation unearths something much worse than what happened in Houston in 2017. That isn’t expected to be the case, but you never know.

Those are the two big headlines everyone is waiting on, and they’re connected to each other. Once the first happens, the second should follow shortly after. Then we can all move on to focusing on arm slots, games of pickle, fungo bats, and get back to complaining about the Mookie Betts trade.

And once all that fun spring training stuff starts to happen, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche will break it all down for you from Fort Myers.

Stick with WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com throughout the day for all the updates from Red Sox Spring Training!