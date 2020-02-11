BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may not have firm plans at quarterback. But that’s not going to stop them from signing Lenzy Pipkins.
The Patriots on Tuesday signed Pipkins, a cornerback who entered the league in 2017.
If Lenzy Pipkins’ name sounds familiar, you may only be a casual Lord Of The Rings fan. Or, you may remember him for taking part in one of the most incredible “team picture” celebrations in the history of professional sports, back when the Colts visited the Patriots in 2018.
If Pipkins’ name doesn’t sound familiar: He went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017. Initially signing with the Packers, for whom he played 12 games in 2017. He was traded to the Colts in the summer of 2018, and that famed “team picture” celebration ended up being his lone game in a Colts jersey. The Colts let him go, and he was employed by the Lions for a month. Then, the Browns signed him to the practice squad, but he was waived at the end of 2019 camp.
In his career, he’s played in 15 games, recording 24 total tackles with one pass defense.