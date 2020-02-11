CONCORD, NH (CBS/AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she has redefined the word “grit” and beaten the odds once again in New Hampshire.
Speaking to supporters in Concord on Tuesday night, the Minnesota senator thanked New Hampshire voters before turning her focus to a broader audience. “Hello, America, I’m Amy Klobuchar, and I will beat Donald Trump,” she said.
After lagging in the polls for much of the year and finishing fifth in Iowa, Klobuchar gained momentum in the days before the New Hampshire primary in part because of a strong debate performance Friday night.
“I came back and we delivered,” she said. “America deserves a president who is as resilient as her people.”
CHECK: NH Primary Results
With about 65% of the precincts reporting, Klobuchar was in third place behind Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.
Leading up to the New Hampshire primary, Klobuchar was in third place in the latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll. Sanders was in first, Buttigieg in second, with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in a tight race for fourth and fifth place.
