BOSTON (CBS) — Affiliates of Boston Children’s Hospital experienced computer system outages after a malware incident Tuesday. The main hospital system was not impacted, but more than 500 affiliated offices of the Pediatric Physicians’ Organization at Children’s (PPOC) were.
“The PPOC IT infrastructure is distinct from the hospital’s infrastructure; there was no impact to the Boston Children’s Hospital systems,” said a statement from Children’s Hospital.
PPOC is a network of primary care pediatricians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in Massachusetts.
“As soon as they learned about the incident, the combined PPOC and BCH IT teams worked swiftly to quarantine the affected PPOC systems, and secured the unaffected ones to ensure no further impact,” said Children’s Hospital.
It is unclear when the system will be back online.