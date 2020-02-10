BOSTON (CBS) – Those who attended the Head Of The Charles Regatta in 2016 and 2017 may have caught a glimpse of Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade competing – or so her resume claims. The document released by federal prosecutors is part of the case against Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in the college admissions scam.
The government has argued that the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as University of Southern California crew team recruits, even though neither are rowers.
The resume states that Olivia Jade and her team finished in 14th place in 2017 and 11th in 2016 in the regatta. Her listed position is coxswain, and her skill set includes “awareness, organization, direction and steering.”
“She is highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats” the resume states.
Prosecutors said that college counselor Rick Singer would falsely identify students as exceptional athletes to boost their admissions chances.
“Singer gave the coaches sufficiently impressive fake athletic credentials,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said. “The coaches used those athletic profiles to convince everyone else internally that this was a good recruit for the team.”
Back in December, Olivia Jade broke her silence with a video for her millions of social media followers, saying that she wants to move on with her life and “take smaller steps in the right direction.”