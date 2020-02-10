Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — It is currently recommended that boys and girls under age 15 get two doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine but a new study published in the journal Cancer finds that just one dose may be as effective.
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and certain strains of the virus are associated with cervical cancer in women.
Researchers at the University of Texas looked at more than 130,000 females and found that one dose of the HPV vaccine was as effective as multiple doses for preventing cervical changes that often lead to cervical cancer.
The hope is that if only one dose is required, even more kids will get vaccinated.