ROCHESTER, NH (CBS) – On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Senator Elizabeth Warren told voters in Rochester she’ll be the best president money can’t buy.
“We have one job come November and that is beat Donald Trump,” Warren said speaking to a crowd of about 200 at the Rochester Opera House.
Before taking questions, she told supporters she’ll end lobbying as we know it and clean up Washington.
“I got the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate,” Warren said.
She didn’t mention any of the latest polls, but did talk about beating incumbent Senator Scott Brown back in 2012.
“My first campaign never done it before, I got knocked on my fanny multiple times during that campaign but you know what I did, every single time I got back up,” Warren said.
Warren’s supporters don’t seemed phased by her rankings in the polls. “I know Elizabeth Warren has a very good ground game here in the state and anything can happen,” one man said.
Warren was holding another rally Monday night at South Church in Portsmouth.