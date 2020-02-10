CBSN BostonWatch Now
MANSFIELD (CBS) – Backstreet’s back – the band is going on another tour and making a stop in New England. The group is coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 12.

The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour is about to kick off in Mexico before heading to South America and then Australia. On July 18 they’ll play the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Tickets for the Mansfield show go on sale to the public on Friday at noon.

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson formed the group in 1993.

