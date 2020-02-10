SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has seen a recent surge heading into Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary.
Klobuchar has been trailing most of the major candidates thus far in the polls. But it appears she is surging at the right time.
As of Sunday night, Klobuchar moved up to third in surveying conducted for the WBZ-TV, Boston Globe and Suffolk University tracking poll. Klobuchar was up to 14% support.
While that still puts her behind frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, it marks the first time she has slid into the top three candidates, ahead of Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.
On Monday, Klobuchar talked about her surging poll numbers to New Hampshire supporters in Salem.
“I don’t have the biggest bank account in this race,” she said. “I didn’t have the biggest name ID going into this. But what I have is grit. And literally, I woke up this morning, and found out not in one poll, but in two, including the Boston Globe, we are now number three in this race.”