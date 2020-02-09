WHITMAN (CBS) — Firefighters believe a candle likely started a fire in Whitman Friday night. Crews responded to Candlewick Lane at 8:30 p.m.
It took about two hours for firefighters to put the flames out.
According to the Whitman Fire Department, an unattended candle was the source. “The candle was being used due to a power outage. Many homes in Whitman and the surrounding area lost power as a result of the heavy wind and rain storms that hit the area Friday afternoon and early evening,” a statement said.
According to Fire Chief Timothy Grenno, residents should never use candles as a source of light during power outages, instead use flashlights and other battery-powered lighting.
About $100,000 was done in damages.
Crews from Abington, Hanson, East Bridgewater, and Rockland helped put the fire out.