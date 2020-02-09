BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston College women’s ice hockey team has a new recruit: 15-year-old Natalia Donnelly of Norwood. Natalia is currently battling a brain tumor and joined the team through Team Impact, a non-profit which helps kids facing chronic illnesses bond with athletes.
The teenager’s official signing was on Sunday.
“We are welcoming Natalia to our team and as coach of the program I know our team is really excited to have you,” said Coach Crowley.
As an official member of the team, Natalia will not only attend practices and games, she’ll take part in team dinners and events. Athletes say it is a win-win.
One player added, “Natalia, we know you’re going to bring so much to the table for us and we’ll learn so much from you and be a better team for knowing you.”