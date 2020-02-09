CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was suspended two games for a hit to the head against Arizona Coyotes forward Derek Stepan, the league announced Sunday.

Lauzon leveled the hit in the first period of a 4-2 Bruins win a day earlier. He was given a match penalty and ejected.

The Department of Player Safety announced after the game that Lauzon would have a hearing with the league. On Sunday, the suspension was dished out.

Lauzon will miss Sunday’s game against Detroit and Wednesday’s contest at home against Montreal.

The Bruins are riding a 6-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s tilt.

