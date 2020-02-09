BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was suspended two games for a hit to the head against Arizona Coyotes forward Derek Stepan, the league announced Sunday.
Lauzon leveled the hit in the first period of a 4-2 Bruins win a day earlier. He was given a match penalty and ejected.
Boston’s Jeremy Lauzon has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Arizona’s Derek Stepan. Video: https://t.co/DevHoYnnc8
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 9, 2020
The Department of Player Safety announced after the game that Lauzon would have a hearing with the league. On Sunday, the suspension was dished out.
Lauzon will miss Sunday’s game against Detroit and Wednesday’s contest at home against Montreal.
The Bruins are riding a 6-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s tilt.