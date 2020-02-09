BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he agrees with the opinion of Democratic strategist James Carville, who said recently the 2020 presidential primary has been a disaster for the party.
“I do (agree). This might get me in trouble. I watched the President’s State of the Union the other night. And I left with a feeling of concern,” Walsh, a Democrat, told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. “In our party, we’re a party made up of different opinions and different ideas. We need to come together at the end of the day. When you have people saying ‘Joe Biden’s not in my party’ or ‘I don’t agree with Elizabeth Warren,’ well you have to put aside your differences.”
Keller @ Large: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
Walsh said he believes the presidential field is too large in the Democratic race.
“We have too many candidates. We need to somehow limit the candidates and have a real honest discussion about how we move America forward,” Walsh said.
“We’re seeing a president that’s completely tearing our country apart. He’s taking credit for things President Obama started. He’s not being truthful with the American people. Here we have our own party on our own side cutting each other up,” added Walsh.
Despites his concerns, Walsh said he believes there is still time to steady the ship before the general election in November.
“Democrats need to rally and get things back together and move forward,” Walsh said.