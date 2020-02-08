Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) — One Wareham police officer and four other people were hurt after a crash in Wareham Saturday morning. Officer Aaron Pacheco was responding to an emergency call around 11:15 a.m. when the crash occurred on Cranberry Highway at the traffic lights near the Cranberry Plaza, police said.
Two other cars were involved.
Pacheco and four others were taken to Tobey Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said Pacheco was responding to a crash near the Midas on Cranberry Highway. One person was transported from that scene with minor injuries as well.
Both crashes are under investigation.