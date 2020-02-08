QUINCY (CBS) — An MBTA worker died Saturday after a car crash involving an MBTA bus in Quincy, according to the MBTA. The incident is still under investigation.
The woman was injured Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at the Quincy Center T station when she was pinned under the bus. She had to be extricated and the bus was towed away as part of the investigation.
#UPDATE: Sources tell me the woman hit by this MBTA bus at Quincy Center Station was in “really bad shape” when first responders arrived, and had to be extricated from the bus. It was towed away as a part of the investigation. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/IaCzg1t2fc
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) February 8, 2020
“Today, the MBTA is mourning the loss of one of our colleagues who suffered a fatal injury during a tragic accident involving an MBTA bus at the Quincy Center Station busway. The investigation into this tragedy is ongoing and as such the MBTA will have no further comment until the investigation is complete. While the investigation continues, the T asks the public to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.
It is still unclear what happened. No further information has been released.