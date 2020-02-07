WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Abington News, Boston News, Falmouth News, Hopkinton News, Massachusetts News, Storm Damage, Stoughton News, Wellesley News

BOSTON (CBS) — Strong winds and heavy rain caused power outages and knocked down large trees across Massachusetts Friday. Southeastern Massachusetts and the Islands faced winds from 45 to 65 mph while winds on Cape Cod got up to 70 mph.

At 5 p.m., over 86,000 residents were without power, with 98% of Stoughton without electricity, causing all Stoughton Public Schools’ after school activities to be cancelled. Avon, West Bridgewater, Pembroke and Rochester not far behind, with over 50% of residents without power, according to MEMA.

In Boston, scaffolding fell from a building on Causeway Street near TD Garden, hitting one person and sending them to a hospital with minor injuries.

(Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department)

In Wellesley, a large tree fell, closing Route 135.

(Photo Credit: Wellesley Police)

Abington also had a road blocked by a tree, shutting down Route 18.

(Photo Credit: Abington Fire Department)

Hopkinton could not escape a road closure either, with a fallen tree causing wires to go down and close North Mill Street.

(Photo Credit: Hopkinton Fire Department)

On the Cape, A large tree came down across the power lines on Mayfair Road in Dennis.

(Photo Credit: Dennis Police Department)

The same happened in Falmouth, closing Davisville Road.

(Photo Credit: Falmouth police)

One unlucky resident in Falmouth had a large tree fall on his truck, crushing the truck bed.

(Photo Credit: Falmouth police)

A tree also fell on multiple cars in Braintree just before a traffic light.

(Photo Credit: Braintree Police)

In Dedham, a car suffered the same fate.

(Photo Credit: Dedham Fire Department)

Just before 4:30 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that the speed limit between Blanford and the New York border on Interstate 90 was reduced to 40 mph, including special permitted vehicles.

Further damage and outages are expected throughout the night.

Comments

Leave a Reply