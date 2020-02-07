SAUGUS (CBS) — A Mobil gas station worker was shot and killed in Saugus Friday, according to Saugus police. The suspect was later found dead in his car.
Police said the victim was a Cliftondale Square Mobil station clerk. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect, a 63-year-old man, fled the scene in a white Mini Cooper and was subsequently found dead in his car at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
#Saugus police investigating report of shooting involving a shotgun at Cliftondale Square Mobil station Unknown if any injuries. Bolo put out for White Mini Cooper with racing stripe on hood #WBZ #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/n588BtRHXf
— Paul Buscemi- #SkyEye (@paulbuscemi44) February 7, 2020
The DA’s office said there is no threat to the public. The shooting is still under investigation.