SAUGUS (CBS) — A Mobil gas station worker was shot and killed in Saugus Friday, according to Saugus police. The suspect was later found dead in his car.

Police said the victim was a Cliftondale Square Mobil station clerk. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 63-year-old man, fled the scene in a white Mini Cooper and was subsequently found dead in his car at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said there is no threat to the public. The shooting is still under investigation.

