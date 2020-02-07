BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Buttigieg continued his rise in Friday night’s exclusive WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, for the first time taking a narrow lead that falls within the survey’s 4.4% margin of error.
Buttigieg pulled in 25 percent, up two points from Thursday night, while Bernie Sanders held steady at 24 percent. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden also rose by two percentage points, placing Warren third with 14 percent and Biden fourth with 11.
These slight changes seem to be driven by a four-point drop in the number of undecided voters climbing off the fence, a process likely to be enhanced by Friday night’s televised debate.
Buttigieg drew more support from male voters than Thursday night, while Sanders dropped four points among registered Democrats.
Warren saw an increase in support from voters aged 18-45, while Biden’s uptick appears to be fueled by voters aged 46 to 65.
And in a badly-needed slice of good news for Warren, she has inched past Sanders into second place among women voters, a crucial constituency for her, with 20% support, up six points from Monday. Buttigieg continues to lead with 26%, but Sanders slipped to 19%, down three points from the start of the week, and Biden is at 11 seven points off his Monday number.
The WBZ-TV/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll is a two-day rolling sample of 500 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters which will continue through Sunday night.
Join us Saturday night at 11 for another snapshot of this tightening race.