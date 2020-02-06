BOSTON (CBS) – Sugar and ice will be on full display this weekend. Or if you’re looking for some indoor fun – and love sci-fi – Somerville is the place to be. Here are the events on our weekend To Do List.
Film Festival
Starting on Friday, the Somerville Theater will be buzzing for the 45th annual Boston Science Fiction Film Festival, the longest running genre fest in America. Lasting eleven days, first there is a traditional film festival. Then, if you’re up for it, there is a 24-hour film marathon. There are also workshops, trivia, and parties.
https://www.bostonscifi.com/
When: February 7-17
Where: Somerville Theater, 55 Davis Square
Cost: Festival pass $175, Marathon tickets $100, Individual ticket prices vary
Sugar & Ice
If you have a sweet tooth, Salem’s So Sweet Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival is going on this weekend. More than 20 ice sculptures will installed around downtown Salem to delight shoppers. On Saturday and Sunday many local businesses will be offering two things that all shoppers can appreciate – chocolate samples and discounts.
http://salemmainstreets.org/festivals/salem-so-sweet/
When: February 7-9
Where: Downtown Salem
Cost: Free
Girls’ Clinic
With #girldad trending, it is fitting that Nichols College is celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day with a free sports clinic. The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will offer several sports including soccer, floor hockey, lacrosse, and basketball to girls ages 4-12.
https://www.eventbrite.com/
When: February 8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Nichols College Athletic Center, Dudley
Cost: Free