BOSTON (CBS) — Major League Baseball hopes to wrap up its investigation into the 2018 Red Sox before teams report to training camp. That means a ruling on whether or not the 2018 Red Sox engaged in a sign-stealing scheme could come early next week.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Newsday that he hopes to have a resolution before training camp opens. For the Red Sox, that comes next Tuesday.
“I’m hopeful I can get Boston done before the camps open,” Manfred said, according to Erik Boland. “I’d like to have this over. Investigations are funny. You think you know what the timeline is but that’s a day-to-day prediction.”
So while Manfred would like to have the investigation wrapped up, there is no guarantee that’s actually the case.
The 2018 Red Sox have been accused of using their video replay room to decode signs from opponents. Boston and manager Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways in the aftermath of the Houston Astros sign-stealing investigation, and it appears the Red Sox are waiting for MLB to conclude their investigation before naming a new skipper.